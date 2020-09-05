This is how the Roadshow staff would spec the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

  • daniel-golson-rolls-royce-ghost
Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

I am social media editor Daniel Golson, and for my Ghost I went with a purple and white color scheme with gold accents.

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Managing editor Steven Ewing picked a classy blue and white spec with light wood.

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

A man with good taste, Antuan Goodwin also went for purple over white.

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

News and features editor Kyle Hyatt spec'd his Ghost in classic dark blue over beige.

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Reviews editor Andrew Krok's blue and orange interior is based on the college he went to.

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Editor-in-chief Tim Stevens selected a gorgeous green with a cream interior.

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

News editor Sean Szymkowski went for an all-blue theme.

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Reviews editor Craig Cole went for a wonderful chocolate-y color scheme.

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

We've got more pictures of our Ghost specs in the rest of this gallery.

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Keep scrolling to see them all.

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Daniel Golson's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Steven Ewing's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Antuan Goodwin's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Kyle Hyatt's Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Andrew Krok's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Tim Stevens' Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Sean Szymkowski's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

Craig Cole's Rolls-Royce Ghost

