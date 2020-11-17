The Rivian R1T is a colorful truck that can be had with a kitchen

Here's a look at how to spec the R1T on Rivian's configurator.

Rivian R1T
1 of 19
Rivian

I will 100% take an R1T in this Rivian Blue color.

Rivian R1T
2 of 19
Rivian

First loser color, in my book anyway, is Red Canyon.

Rivian R1T
3 of 19
Rivian

My first stab at a build comes to over $94,000, including $10,000 for the 400-mile battery pack and $5,000 for the camp kitchen.

Rivian R1T
4 of 19
Rivian

However, by optioning the Explore pack instead of the Adventure pack, consumers can lower the price a bit.

Rivian R1T
5 of 19
Rivian

You may want to rethink the Camp Kitchen if you want the utilize the gear tunnel. It looks like the kitchen takes up most if not all of the space.

Rivian R1T
6 of 19
Rivian

This is Compass Yellow matched with 20-inch wheels.

Rivian R1T
7 of 19
Rivian

A no-cost interior color is Black Mountain.

Rivian R1T
8 of 19
Rivian

The Launch Edition shown here in Black Mountain, with vegan leather seating.

Rivian R1T
9 of 19
Rivian

I am more partial to the Ocean Coast interior color.

Rivian R1T
10 of 19
Rivian

However, it may be difficult to keep clean.

Rivian R1T
11 of 19
Rivian

Forest Edge is a $2,000 upcharge.

Rivian R1T
12 of 19
Rivian

I mean, it's not for me, but maybe you'll dig it.

Rivian R1T
13 of 19
Rivian

The R1T Launch Edition, shown here in the exclusive Launch Green, will be available in June of 2021.

Rivian R1T
14 of 19
Rivian

You'll have to wait until January of 2022 if you want the larger 400-mile battery pack. Color: El Cap Granite.

Rivian R1T
15 of 19
Rivian

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Rivian R1T in all its available colors. Shown here in Limestone.

Rivian R1T
16 of 19
Rivian

Midnight.

Rivian R1T
17 of 19
Rivian

LA Silver.

Rivian R1T
18 of 19
Rivian

Forest Green.

Rivian R1T
19 of 19
Rivian

Glacier White.

