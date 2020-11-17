Here's a look at how to spec the R1T on Rivian's configurator.
I will 100% take an R1T in this Rivian Blue color.
First loser color, in my book anyway, is Red Canyon.
My first stab at a build comes to over $94,000, including $10,000 for the 400-mile battery pack and $5,000 for the camp kitchen.
However, by optioning the Explore pack instead of the Adventure pack, consumers can lower the price a bit.
You may want to rethink the Camp Kitchen if you want the utilize the gear tunnel. It looks like the kitchen takes up most if not all of the space.
This is Compass Yellow matched with 20-inch wheels.
A no-cost interior color is Black Mountain.
The Launch Edition shown here in Black Mountain, with vegan leather seating.
I am more partial to the Ocean Coast interior color.
However, it may be difficult to keep clean.
Forest Edge is a $2,000 upcharge.
I mean, it's not for me, but maybe you'll dig it.
The R1T Launch Edition, shown here in the exclusive Launch Green, will be available in June of 2021.
You'll have to wait until January of 2022 if you want the larger 400-mile battery pack. Color: El Cap Granite.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Rivian R1T in all its available colors. Shown here in Limestone.
Midnight.
LA Silver.
Forest Green.
Glacier White.
Discuss: The Rivian R1T is a colorful truck that can be had with a kitchen
