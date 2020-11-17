Here are the many colors available on the Rivian R1S SUV

The configurator doesn't officially go live until Nov. 23, but we got a sneak peak.
Compass Yellow is the second-best color.
The Forest Edge interior color is a $2,000 upcharge.
Rivian Blue is the best color. Fight me.
My dream R1S build is the Launch Edition in Compass Yellow, coming in at $80,000, excluding any destination charges.
The Launch Green color is exclusive to the Launch Edition.
Pictured here in Red Canyon, the R1S Launch Edition will be available in August of 2021.
The Launch Edition, pictured here in Midnight, is available with a 300-mile battery pack.
Drivers can wait until 2022 and choose an R1S with either the Adventure or Explore Package. Color: Limestone.
Ocean Coast interior is the best interior color. Again, fight me.
The Launch Edition R1S is only available as a seven-seater.
It's a bit too green for my taste, but you may dig it.
The R1S is also available in a basic black, called Black Mountain.
Keep scrolling for more Rivian R1S colors.
LA Silver.
Glacier White.
El Cap Granite.
Forest Green.
