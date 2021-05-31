2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

If you can dig the cowboy aesthetic, the Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is basically a big, capable luxury car.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
We're a long time removed from the days when stuntin' on the neighborhood required a European luxury sedan. 

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
The pickup zeitgeist has elbowed its way into the fold, blending work and play in the form of high-dollar trucks that let drivers luxuriate while dragging full trailers.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn's aesthetic of choice might not be everyone's cup of sarsaparilla, but it's hard to deny that this trim is a 21st-century redefinition of a good ol' fashioned luxury car.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
The Limited Longhorn trim leans hard on Western aesthetics.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
But it's not like that's a unique choice in the segment.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
The Chevy Silverado has its High Country trim, but its interior design is dated and feels nowhere near as luxurious as the Ram. 

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
The Ford F-150 King Ranch has about the same level of over-the-top campiness, and unlike any other competitor, it's available as a full-on hybrid, not just a mild one.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
In all honesty, a lot of truck buyers have their minds made up already, as the tribalism involved in picking a light-duty pickup seems to stretch beyond enthusiasts. 

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
What I can say, then, is that if you're looking for a Ram 1500 that can serve as both a proper work machine and a vehicle that's cushy and fancy enough to make you feel special behind the wheel, the Limited Longhorn is more than up to the task. 

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn.

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn
