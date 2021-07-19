2021 Porsche Panamera: Base, not basic

Even in its base form, the Porsche Panamera turns heads.
The 2021 Porsche Panamera is a fun car.
This base model Panamera sports a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine pushing out 325 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the rear wheels.
While the Panamera's cost can range up to a staggering starting price of over $190,000, the base model can be had for $88,550 including $1,350 for destination.
The Panamera comes standard with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, which can quickly react to road conditions for a smooth ride.
You can choose from Normal, Individual, Sport or Sport Plus modes.
However, advanced driving aids are lacking on the Porsche with just lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition standard.
Porsche's infotainment system is housed on a 12.3-inch touchscreen and is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android users are out of luck.
The Panamera has plenty of cargo room with 17.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, expanding to 47.1 cubes when folded down.
In all, the 2021 Porsche Panamera offers an intriguing balance of performance and practicality.