/>
X

2021 Porsche Panamera: Base, not basic

Even in its base form, the Porsche Panamera turns heads.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Porsche Panamera base
1 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Porsche Panamera is a fun car.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
2 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This base model Panamera sports a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine pushing out 325 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
3 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

An eight-speed automatic transmission puts the power down to the rear wheels.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
4 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

While the Panamera's cost can range up to a staggering starting price of over $190,000, the base model can be had for $88,550 including $1,350 for destination.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
5 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Panamera comes standard with the Porsche Active Suspension Management system, which can quickly react to road conditions for a smooth ride. 

2021 Porsche Panamera base
6 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

You can choose from Normal, Individual, Sport or Sport Plus modes.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
7 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, advanced driving aids are lacking on the Porsche with just lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition standard.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
8 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Porsche's infotainment system is housed on a 12.3-inch touchscreen and is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android users are out of luck.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
9 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Panamera has plenty of cargo room with 17.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, expanding to 47.1 cubes when folded down.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
10 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

In all, the 2021 Porsche Panamera offers an intriguing balance of performance and practicality. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2021 Porsche Panamera base
11 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
12 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
13 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
14 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
15 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
16 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
17 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
18 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
19 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
20 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
21 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
22 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
23 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
24 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
25 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
26 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
27 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera base
28 of 28 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos