2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: The plug-in hybrid with panache

This PHEV is a power monster.
In a world where "hybrid" is often equated with "no fun," the Porsche Panamera stands out as a sports sedan with a serious electric kick.
This PHEV starts at $191,150 including $1,350 for destination.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid boasts a 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery which the EPA says should be good for about 17 miles of all-electric driving.
Resting under the hood of this plug-in hybrid is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
Drivers have 690 horsepower and 641 pound-feet of torque at their disposal.
That's enough to send the Turbo S E-Hybrid from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds.
The PHEV can get a full charge in 2.5 hours at a Level 2 charger.
The EPA rates the Turbo S E-Hybrid at 19 mpg, but I see an average fuel consumption of 21.9 mpg.
This hybrid weighs more than 1,000 pounds more than the base Panamera, but it still feels lithe and nimble.
