The Porsche Panamera GTS is the pick of the litter

With a 473-hp V8 and fantastic dynamics, it's all the sedan you'll ever need.

Daniel Golson
The Porsche Panamera GTS is a super-well-rounded luxury sport sedan.

For 2021 the GTS' twin-turbo V8 gains a 20-hp boost for a total of 473 horsepower.

It's paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system.

Available chassis options like torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering make the Panamera GTS the best-handling car in its segment.

The V8 has been tuned for more of a naturally aspirated feel, and the power is extremely usable.

In its basic form of all-black leather and Race-Tex suede, the Panamera GTS' interior is pretty boring.

The redesigned steering wheel is great, though.

The Panamera sedan's liftback rear provides a good amount of cargo space, but we'd rather have the Sport Turismo wagon.

With a starting price of $130,650 (including $1,350 for destination) the GTS is $48,400 cheaper than the Turbo S, which uses the same V8 but with a lot more power.    

