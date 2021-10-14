2021 Porsche Panamera 4S loves a winding road

The Panamera's 443-horsepower V6 is at its best when tackling interesting pavement.
It's not easy being the middle child, unless you're the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S.
Slotting between the base Panamera and the potent GTS, the 4S does a great job striking a balance between sport and luxury.
As you might expect, the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is not a cheap proposition.
My tester sports a base price of $106,350 (including $1,350 for destination), and with a relatively small smattering of aforementioned options, that price swells up like a bad bee sting to $128,040.
Competitors abound in this space.
If you want something equally as sporty, Mercedes-Benz offers the GT 4-Door or CLS-Class, while those opting for something more luxurious may gravitate toward a BMW 7 Series.
Porsche also offers a plug-in hybrid variant for those not wanting to go full green, but forward-thinkers may want to consider something like a Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S.
Whether alone or in comparison, though, the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is a winner.
Its large dimensions belie just how agile it is, offering a good blend of comfort and precision with few, if any drawbacks.
