/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S loves a winding road

The Panamera's 443-horsepower V6 is at its best when tackling interesting pavement.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
1 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's not easy being the middle child, unless you're the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S. 

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
2 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Slotting between the base Panamera and the potent GTS, the 4S does a great job striking a balance between sport and luxury.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
3 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

As you might expect, the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is not a cheap proposition.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
4 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

My tester sports a base price of $106,350 (including $1,350 for destination), and with a relatively small smattering of aforementioned options, that price swells up like a bad bee sting to $128,040.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
5 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Competitors abound in this space.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
6 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you want something equally as sporty, Mercedes-Benz offers the GT 4-Door or CLS-Class, while those opting for something more luxurious may gravitate toward a BMW 7 Series.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
7 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Porsche also offers a plug-in hybrid variant for those not wanting to go full green, but forward-thinkers may want to consider something like a Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
8 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Whether alone or in comparison, though, the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S is a winner.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
9 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its large dimensions belie just how agile it is, offering a good blend of comfort and precision with few, if any drawbacks. 

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
10 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
11 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
12 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
13 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
14 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
15 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
16 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
17 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
18 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
19 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
20 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
21 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
22 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
23 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
24 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
25 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
26 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
27 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
28 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
29 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
30 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
31 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
32 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S
33 of 33 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

21 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

74 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: Low-buck truck with serious smarts

70 Photos
Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

More Galleries

Check out the bombers of the Cold War at the Strategic Air Command Museum

52 Photos