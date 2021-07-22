2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is a powerful plug-in

Porsche's new 4S E-Hybrid is a great addition to the Panamera range.
Say hi to the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid.
This is the standard Panamera, not the long-wheelbase Executive or Sport Turismo wagon.
The Panamera's interior isn't much different for 2021.
All Panameras use an eight-speed automatic transmission.
This car has LED headlights.
Acid Green brake calipers signify that this one's a hybrid.
Gentian Blue sure looks good, huh?
The Panamera can really scoot; this one accelerates to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid starts at $114,650 including destination.
