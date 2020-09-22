2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive: Ultra-premium plug-in

Porsche's newest Panamera variant is arguably the one to get.
This big brown boi is the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid.
In fact, this one's the Executive model, which is 5.9 inches longer than a standard Panamera.
The 4S E-Hybrid model is new for 2021.
But it's just as luxurious as any other Panamera.
The 4S E-Hybrid combines a 17.4-kWh battery and 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to make 552 horsepower.
The excellent Porsche Communication Management tech is found inside.
Porsche says the 4S E-Hybrid can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
This Panamera should be able to drive around 15 miles on pure electric power.
The backlit central control panel carries over from other Panamera models.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this fast, luxurious hybrid.
