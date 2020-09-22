2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive: Ultra-premium plug-in

Porsche's newest Panamera variant is arguably the one to get.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid
Porsche

This big brown boi is the 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid.

Porsche
Porsche

In fact, this one's the Executive model, which is 5.9 inches longer than a standard Panamera.

Porsche
Porsche

The 4S E-Hybrid model is new for 2021.

Porsche
Porsche

But it's just as luxurious as any other Panamera.

Porsche
Porsche

The 4S E-Hybrid combines a 17.4-kWh battery and 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 to make 552 horsepower.

Porsche
Porsche

The excellent Porsche Communication Management tech is found inside.

Porsche
Porsche

Porsche says the 4S E-Hybrid can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Porsche
Porsche

This Panamera should be able to drive around 15 miles on pure electric power.

Porsche
Porsche

The backlit central control panel carries over from other Panamera models.

Porsche
Porsche

Keep scrolling for more photos of this fast, luxurious hybrid.

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid
