2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS has power and poise

The V8-powered GTS is arguably the Cayenne to get.
Here's the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS in Carmine Red.
The GTS is arguably the Cayenne to get.
The Cayenne GTS starts at just over $110,000.
Its interior is as nice as any other Cayenne's.
GTS logos are part of an interior upgrade package.
The V8 engine makes 453 horsepower.
21-inch wheels are standard.
The GTS gets unique bumpers.
A number of performance add-ons come standard, like torque-vectoring tech.
Keep scrolling for more 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS photos.