2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS is always ready for a good time

Porsche's GTS badge is conferred upon some of its best-driving vehicles, positioned in a space above the base models but below the true insanity of the Turbo and Turbo S variants.
It's generally assumed that any Porsche is good to drive, even its larger SUVs, but the GTS treatment takes it a step above.
Returning for the 2021 model year, the Cayenne GTS proves that its two-door models don't get to have all the fun.
A V8 has triumphantly returned to its position underhood, which replaces the old GTS' high-strung V6.
Acceleration only tells part of the story; despite being on the larger side, the Cayenne GTS is agile.
In its perkier Sport and Sport Plus modes, the standard air suspension keeps things sufficiently stiff, holding the body flat through tight corners.
Four USB-C ports provide juice for each passenger, but with the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay (standard) and device charging ($690), the cord isn't technically necessary, though it's frustrating that Android Auto is still not present.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that the 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS is a hoot on the road, because every iteration that's come before it has been equally exciting.
Whether you want it in "coupeover" form or not, the GTS will reward you with a driving experience to which other sporty SUVs should aspire.
