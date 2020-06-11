2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS splits the difference

With its V8 heart and standard performance kit, the GTS seems like the Cayenne to get.

Porsche

This is the new 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS.

Porsche

It gets a 4.0-liter V8 with 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche

The Cayenne Coupe gets a GTS variant, too.

Porsche

And if you opt for the Lightweight Sport Package, you can add center-mounted exhaust. 

Porsche

The Cayenne Coupe's roofline is 20 millimeters lower than the standard SUV's.

Porsche

Which one would you take?

Porsche

The center exhaust looks awesome.

Porsche

Inside, the GTS models get Alcantara trim.

Porsche

The 2021 Cayenne GTS models go on sale this fall.

2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS splits the difference

