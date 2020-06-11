2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS splits the difference

With its V8 heart and standard performance kit, the GTS seems like the Cayenne to get.
This is the new 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS.
It gets a 4.0-liter V8 with 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque.
The Cayenne Coupe gets a GTS variant, too.
And if you opt for the Lightweight Sport Package, you can add center-mounted exhaust.
The Cayenne Coupe's roofline is 20 millimeters lower than the standard SUV's.
Which one would you take?
The center exhaust looks awesome.
Inside, the GTS models get Alcantara trim.
The 2021 Cayenne GTS models go on sale this fall.
