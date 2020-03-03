2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S scoots with the best of 'em

Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the 992-generation 911 Turbo S.
The 2021 Turbo S gets its hustle from a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine that is based on the current 911 Carrera's six-pot.
Thanks to new variable-geometry turbochargers and other bits of hardware, the car now produces 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 60 and 37, respectively, over the outgoing model.
Throw an all-wheel-drive system into the equation, and the result is sheer speed.
The 911 Turbo S coupe will hit 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, with the drop-top Cabriolet model taking just 2.7 seconds for the same feat
Both will hit 205 mph with enough asphalt, and the coupe can blast through the quarter mile in just 10.5 seconds.
All this performance doesn't come cheap, though.
When it goes on sale later this year, the 2021 911 Turbo S Coupe will start at $204,850 including destination.
The Cabriolet variant is even dearer, commanding $217,650.
