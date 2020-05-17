2021 Porsche 911 Targa keeps it familiar with some new twists

With more power -- and more everything, really -- the convertible-alternative Targa is back for a new generation.
Porsche on Sunday unveiled the 992-generation 911 Targa.
The electronically-operated roof can retract or deploy in about 19 seconds using a button in the cabin.
Like Targas of yore, the 2021 911 Targa retains the bar that spans the width of the car, looking not all that different from the outgoing Targa model.
The "regular" Targa 4 will utilize a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six gas engine producing 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque.
The Targa 4S will be a bit meatier, with the same engine producing 443 hp and 390 lb-ft, improvements of 23 and 22 (respectively) over the previous generation.
A seven-speed manual transmission is available on the Targa 4S for a little more driver involvement, with the de facto cog-swapper being Porsche's excellent PDK dual-clutch automatic.
The Targa 4 is expected to reach 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds, with the 4S dropping that time to 3.4 seconds -- with the optional Sport Chrono Pack, natch.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa is slated to hit dealerships in late 2020, but order books are now open for eager Porschephiles.
The 2021 Targa 4 starts at $120,650 including destination, while the Targa 4S commands a lofty $136,550.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa.
