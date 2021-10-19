/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years edition is a faithful retelling

Familiar? Yes, but hardly retro.

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
1 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years special edition

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
2 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And that car next to it? It's a 1997 Porsche Boxster.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
3 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But not just any Boxster, this is the first Boxster to make it onto American shores.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
4 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

You can see the clear line between them. 

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
5 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The new car is undoubtedly larger, but many of the original styling cues carry over.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
6 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

On the interior, there's a clear lineage.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
7 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But the new one is far better put together, and of course higher tech, too.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
8 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

As a limited edition (one of just 1,250), there's naturally plenty of badging to be found.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
9 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

But these special, copper, five-spoke wheels are the most noticeable differentiator. 

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
10 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The Boxster is a special car without the anniversary trappings, but with it's just that much better.

2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
11 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
12 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
13 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
14 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
15 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
16 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
17 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
18 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
19 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
20 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
21 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
22 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
23 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
24 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
25 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
26 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
27 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
28 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
29 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
30 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
31 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
32 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
33 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
34 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
35 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2021 Porsche Boxster 25 Years
36 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro has rugged style and hybrid power

74 Photos
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

More Galleries

Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

25 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

More Galleries

2022 Lexus LX 600 is the only Land Cruiser we're going to get

21 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos