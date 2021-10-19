2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years edition is a faithful retelling

1 of 36 Tim Stevens/Roadshow
This is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years special edition
And that car next to it? It's a 1997 Porsche Boxster.
But not just any Boxster, this is the first Boxster to make it onto American shores.
You can see the clear line between them.
The new car is undoubtedly larger, but many of the original styling cues carry over.
On the interior, there's a clear lineage.
But the new one is far better put together, and of course higher tech, too.
As a limited edition (one of just 1,250), there's naturally plenty of badging to be found.
But these special, copper, five-spoke wheels are the most noticeable differentiator.
The Boxster is a special car without the anniversary trappings, but with it's just that much better.
