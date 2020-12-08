2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

Just one year after a major overhaul, this singular-looking three-wheeler gets a slew of welcome improvements.

2021 Polaris Slingshot
1 of 48
Polaris

Building on the strength of last year's major overhaul, the 2021 Polaris Slingshot is getting a bevy of improvements, including a reprogramed AutoDrive transmission, paddle shifters and Apple CarPlay integration.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
2 of 48
Polaris

Additional changes include a new automatic hill-hold feature, improved Rockford Fosgate audio and new LED interior lighting options that can be choreographed to whatever music is playing.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
3 of 48
Polaris

Lookie! You can now get Apple CarPlay in a side-by-side autocycle. What a world.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
4 of 48
Polaris

Like last year, the Slingshot's base inline four-cylinder engine is tipped to put out 180 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque on high-octane fuel. 

Uplevel R-Spec models get 203 hp and 144 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
5 of 48
Polaris

That may not sound like a ton of power, but remember, the Slingshot only weighs around 1,650 pounds in base spec. A Mazda MX-5 Miata -- as light a modern car as you'll find -- tips the scales at over 2,300 pounds. 

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
6 of 48
Polaris

This is the new range-topping Polaris Slingshot R Limited Edition. This particular example has been fitted with a range of factory accessories, including flip-up roof panels.

Subtle, eh?

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
7 of 48
Polaris

Hey, ma! Paddle shifters!

(The optional AutoShift box desperately needed these.)

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
8 of 48
Polaris

Polaris hopes you really, really like attention.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
9 of 48
Polaris

Polaris claims the R spec hits 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and I can verify that it'll do a nice burnout, too. One-tire fire!

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
10 of 48
Polaris

Despite the AutoShift gearbox's reprogramming for slicker gear changes, I'm willing to bet that the six-speed manual will still be both more fun and make for smoother progress.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
11 of 48
Polaris

These kind of look like sea creatures from above... maybe road-going manta rays?

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
12 of 48
Polaris

If these aren't showy enough for you on the outside, you can now add additional LED lighting inside that dances to the music pumping out of your new and improved (and louder!) Rockford Fosgate audio system.

Your neighbors are gonna love you.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
13 of 48
Polaris

If you bought a 2020 model and are feeling envious of the 2021 model year's many upgrades, fear not: Polaris is going to offer upgrades for your vehicle, as well -- everything from the AutoDrive reprogramming and paddle shifters to hill holding and Apple CarPlay.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
14 of 48
Polaris

Top speed is limited to 125 mph.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
15 of 48
Polaris

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Polaris Slingshot family.

Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
16 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
17 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
18 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
19 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
20 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
21 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
22 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
23 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
24 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
25 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
26 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
27 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
28 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
29 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
30 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
31 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
32 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
33 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
34 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
35 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
36 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
37 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
38 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
39 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
40 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
41 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
42 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
43 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
44 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
45 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
46 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
47 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Polaris Slingshot
48 of 48
Polaris
Read the article
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

45 Photos
2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

48 Photos
2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

22 Photos
Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

34 Photos
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos