2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

Building on the strength of last year's major overhaul, the 2021 Polaris Slingshot is getting a bevy of improvements, including a reprogramed AutoDrive transmission, paddle shifters and Apple CarPlay integration.
That may not sound like a ton of power, but remember, the Slingshot only weighs around 1,650 pounds in base spec. A Mazda MX-5 Miata -- as light a modern car as you'll find -- tips the scales at over 2,300 pounds.
If these aren't showy enough for you on the outside, you can now add additional LED lighting inside that dances to the music pumping out of your new and improved (and louder!) Rockford Fosgate audio system.
If you bought a 2020 model and are feeling envious of the 2021 model year's many upgrades, fear not: Polaris is going to offer upgrades for your vehicle, as well -- everything from the AutoDrive reprogramming and paddle shifters to hill holding and Apple CarPlay.
