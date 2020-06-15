2021 Nissan Rogue is a roguishly handsome compact SUV

Meet the new 2021 Nissan Rogue.
The SUV is about the same size as last year, but appears more imposing thanks to its more upright design.
Inspired by the Nissan X-Motion concept from 2018, the Rogue features a floating roof design and chunky D-pillars.
Aerodynamic details and tweaks lead to improved economy and reduced wind noise, according to Nissan.
The only engine available at launch will be a 2.5-liter four-cylinder. Output is estimated at 181 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.
The U-shaped light signatures return in the LED taillights, which are more horizontal in their design.
Front-wheel drive is standard with optional all-wheel drive for those who need a bit more surefootedness.
Efficiency improvements lead to about a 1-2 mpg gain over last year, with a combined average of 28 mpg for AWD models.
The new Rogue will go on sale this fall.
