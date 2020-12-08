2021 Nissan Kicks picks up a fresh new face

In addition to the cool countenance, Nissan's smallest SUV also earns a number of new upgrades to its cabin tech.

2021 Nissan Kicks
1 of 28
Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Kicks is a sharp little thing, borrowing much of its new look from the Rogue, which was also recently updated.     

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
2 of 28
Nissan

The front end has more aggressive headlights, and Nissan's unique "V-Motion" grille now takes up more real estate on the fascia, but it's not overwhelming by any stretch.     

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
3 of 28
Nissan

It's far more modern than it was before and little touches like new LED fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels help boost its appeal.    

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
4 of 28
Nissan

Nissan also wanted to offer a bit more customization for its buyers, so there are some new color choices on offer.     

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
5 of 28
Nissan

Monotone getups now include red, blue and a different shade of gray, while two-tone options expand to include red, black and blue variants.     

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
6 of 28
Nissan

Folks can further individualize their Kicks with Nissan accessories in five different accent colors, in addition to optional black alloy wheels with color inserts.

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
7 of 28
Nissan

All trims come with blind spot monitoring, front and rear automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert.    

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
8 of 28
Nissan

The SV trim adds to that with adaptive cruise control and an electronic parking brake with an automatic hold function.     

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
9 of 28
Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Kicks goes on sale in February and pricing will likely be announced closer to its on-sale date.

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
10 of 28
Nissan

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Nissan Kicks.

Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
11 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
12 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
13 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
14 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
15 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
16 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
17 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
18 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
19 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
20 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
21 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
22 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
23 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
24 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
25 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
26 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
27 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Nissan Kicks
28 of 28
Nissan
Read the article
2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 is a no-nonsense, high-caliber luxury car

29 Photos
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

48 Photos
2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

2021 Nissan Armada revels in its bigness

45 Photos
2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

2022 Acura MDX gets more style, more tech

22 Photos
Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

34 Photos
2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

2021 Polaris Slingshot adds refinement but keeps it outrageous

48 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos