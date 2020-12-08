In addition to the cool countenance, Nissan's smallest SUV also earns a number of new upgrades to its cabin tech.
The 2021 Nissan Kicks is a sharp little thing, borrowing much of its new look from the Rogue, which was also recently updated.
The front end has more aggressive headlights, and Nissan's unique "V-Motion" grille now takes up more real estate on the fascia, but it's not overwhelming by any stretch.
It's far more modern than it was before and little touches like new LED fog lights and 17-inch alloy wheels help boost its appeal.
Nissan also wanted to offer a bit more customization for its buyers, so there are some new color choices on offer.
Monotone getups now include red, blue and a different shade of gray, while two-tone options expand to include red, black and blue variants.
Folks can further individualize their Kicks with Nissan accessories in five different accent colors, in addition to optional black alloy wheels with color inserts.
All trims come with blind spot monitoring, front and rear automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, lane departure warning and rear cross traffic alert.
The SV trim adds to that with adaptive cruise control and an electronic parking brake with an automatic hold function.
The 2021 Nissan Kicks goes on sale in February and pricing will likely be announced closer to its on-sale date.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Nissan Kicks.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Nissan Kicks picks up a fresh new face
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.