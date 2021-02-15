2021 Nissan Kicks packs a lot of features in a small footprint

The subcompact Kicks is one of the best values on the road today.
This little guy is the 2021 Nissan Kicks.
It's one of the least expensive new cars on sale today.
The interior is surprisingly spacious and feature-rich.
Upper trim levels get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The four-cylinder engine doesn't make a lot of power, but it'll return 36 miles per gallon on the highway.
The rear seats have lots of legroom.
The halogen lights are super dim. Spring for the LEDs.
You can get two-tone color schemes, but this one is solid red.
These black wheels are an extra $495.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Nissan Kicks.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.