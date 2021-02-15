Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Nissan Kicks packs a lot of features in a small footprint

The subcompact Kicks is one of the best values on the road today.

2021 Nissan Kicks
1 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This little guy is the 2021 Nissan Kicks.

2021 Nissan Kicks
2 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's one of the least expensive new cars on sale today.

2021 Nissan Kicks
3 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is surprisingly spacious and feature-rich.

2021 Nissan Kicks
4 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Upper trim levels get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

2021 Nissan Kicks
5 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The four-cylinder engine doesn't make a lot of power, but it'll return 36 miles per gallon on the highway.

2021 Nissan Kicks
6 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The rear seats have lots of legroom.

2021 Nissan Kicks
7 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The halogen lights are super dim. Spring for the LEDs.

2021 Nissan Kicks
8 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can get two-tone color schemes, but this one is solid red.

2021 Nissan Kicks
9 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These black wheels are an extra $495.

2021 Nissan Kicks
10 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Nissan Kicks.

2021 Nissan Kicks
11 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
12 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
13 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
14 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
15 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
16 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
17 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
18 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
19 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
20 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
21 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
22 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
23 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
24 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
25 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
26 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
27 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
28 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
29 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
30 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
31 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Nissan Kicks
32 of 32
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
