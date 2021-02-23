2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gets a bigger battery, bigger tax break

It also benefits from more power and a more efficient gasoline engine.
The 2021 Outlander PHEV benefits from a number of updates ahead of the launch of the all-new 2022 model.
These updates include a more-efficient gasoline engine.
As well as a more powerful electric rear axle motor.
Combined system output is now rated at 221 horsepower.
The PHEV also gets better electric range, thanks to a bigger battery pack.
This bigger battery pack also helps it qualify for a bigger tax credit.
Buyers who qualify can now get an additional $751, for a total credit of $6,587.
All-wheel drive is standard across all three trim levels for the PHEV.
The base model starts at $37,490.
The 2021 Outlander PHEV is at dealers now.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.