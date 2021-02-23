2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gets a bigger battery, bigger tax break

It also benefits from more power and a more efficient gasoline engine.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The 2021 Outlander PHEV benefits from a number of updates ahead of the launch of the all-new 2022 model.

These updates include a more-efficient gasoline engine.

As well as a more powerful electric rear axle motor.

Combined system output is now rated at 221 horsepower.

The PHEV also gets better electric range, thanks to a bigger battery pack.

This bigger battery pack also helps it qualify for a bigger tax credit.

Buyers who qualify can now get an additional $751, for a total credit of $6,587.

All-wheel drive is standard across all three trim levels for the PHEV.

The base model starts at $37,490.

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is at dealers now.

