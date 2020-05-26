2021 Mini Countryman offers subtle tweaks for small car geeks

With an updated nose and new taillights, the Countryman isn't wildly different than the previous model, but the changes are welcome nonetheless.
The 2021 Countryman isn't wildly different from the 2020 model.
But the subtle aesthetic changes add up to a much more pleasant looking vehicle.
The Countryman now packs the Union Jack taillights from the Cooper.
The front end of the car sees the biggest changes.
New light alloy wheels are on offer.
The best tweak to the interior comes in the form of a sleek-looking digital dash.
The center infotainment screen now comes standard with piano black trim.
The interior offers some pretty tasty-looking leather finishes too.
The Countryman is available in FWD, All4 AWD and as a PHEV.
The change to the front lower grille is huge and makes the car look much more premium.
