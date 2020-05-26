2021 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a higher-tech hybrid with plenty of power

The coupe version of the six-cylinder AMG E-Class offers Goldilocks price-to-performance in the Mercedes lineup.
It's also stylish as hell with its rakish lines and Panamericana grille.
The 3.0-liter inline-six mild hybrid engine makes 429 horsepower and nearly 400 pound-feet of torque.
The rest of the typical AMG treatments are to be found in the E53 coupe.
More aggressive body styling, grille included.
Different wheels, behind which live bigger brakes.
Different, and more sporty interior including an AMG-specific steering wheel.
Even the MBUX infotainment system and digital dash get AMG-specific skins.
The AMG coupe is aggressive, but not obnoxious.
It flies under the radar at the speed of sound, in the proudest AMG traditions.