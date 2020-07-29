Rear-seat airbags, rear-axle steering, a 48-volt suspension and more highlight the new S-Class.
This is our best look yet at the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Rear-axle steering will help this long sedan maneuver in tight spaces.
The rear wheels can turn inward by as much as 10 degrees.
Rear-seat airbags will be available.
In fact, the new S-Class will be the first production car to offer rear-seat airbags.
Two different levels of rear-axle steering will be available.
The S-Class can detect if you're going to be in a side-impact collision and automatically lift the car by up to 3 inches.
There it is, lurking.
The S-Class is Mercedes-Benz's flagship model.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new S-Class.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is packed with safety tech
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.