2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is packed with safety tech

Rear-seat airbags, rear-axle steering, a 48-volt suspension and more highlight the new S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
This is our best look yet at the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Rear-axle steering will help this long sedan maneuver in tight spaces.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The rear wheels can turn inward by as much as 10 degrees.

Rear-seat airbags will be available.
Rear-seat airbags will be available.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
In fact, the new S-Class will be the first production car to offer rear-seat airbags.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Two different levels of rear-axle steering will be available.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The S-Class can detect if you're going to be in a side-impact collision and automatically lift the car by up to 3 inches.

There it is, lurking.
There it is, lurking.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The S-Class is Mercedes-Benz's flagship model.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new S-Class.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
