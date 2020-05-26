2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 convertible is a drop-top that'll make your heart stop

With some of the best lines in the Mercedes lineup, and lots of standard performance and tech, the E450 makes a compelling luxury argument.
The 2021 E450 convertible is a handsome drop-top based on Mercedes excellent E-Class sedan.
It packs a mild-hybrid inline-six engine with plenty of power and lots of refinement.
The refreshed E-Class convertible gets lots of subtle changes over its predecessor that add up to a very good looking convertible.
One of our favorite Benz features -- Airscarf -- is along for the ride here.
Even with the top up, the E-Class vert doesn't disappoint.
Mercedes' excellent MBUX system makes an appearance here with standard dual 12.3-inch screens.
Mercedes also upped its driver assistance tech.
The new driver monitoring system uses capacitive sensors in the steering wheel rather than a torque sensor.
This makes the system a lot harder to fool.
The 2021 convertible should be on sale in late 2020.
