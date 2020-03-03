2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a more rugged wagon

  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-110
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-112
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-116
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-138
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-140
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-120
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-121
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-130
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-136
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-137
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-111
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-113
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-114
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-115
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-117
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-118
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-119
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-122
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-123
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-124
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-125
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-126
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-127
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-128
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-129
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-131
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-132
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-133
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-134
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-135
  • 2021-mercedes-benz-e-class-all-terrain-wagon-139

Mercedes-Benz has given the E-Class All-Terrain wagon a facelift for 2021.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 31

But the biggest news is that the All-Terrain will be sold in the US for the first time.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 31

Updates to the styling include a reshaped grille and front bumper, new LED head- and taillights, and different wheel designs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 31

The interior has dual 12.3-inch screens as standard, and a new steering wheel has touch-capacitive controls.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 31

The All-Terrain will only be available in All-Terrain guise, which uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild-hybrid setup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 31

Every All-Terrain comes with air suspension and new Offroad drive modes as standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 31

There's a bunch of new driver-assist features on board, including adaptive cruise that reacts to traffic jams up ahead.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 31

Mercedes says the All-Terrain's styling is now closer to that of the brand's SUVs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 31

Sadly, the All-Terrain is replacing the standard E-Class wagon in the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 31

Keep swiping to see more of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
21
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
22
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
23
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
24
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
25
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
26
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
27
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
28
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
29
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
30
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
31
of 31
Now Reading

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a more rugged wagon

Up Next

Citroen Ami could be the digital age's 2CV

Latest Stories

Bentley Mulsanne won't get a direct successor

Bentley Mulsanne won't get a direct successor

by
McLaren 765LT is the 755-hp proof that Woking's engineers have too much free time

McLaren 765LT is the 755-hp proof that Woking's engineers have too much free time

by
The McLaren 765LT has some tricks up its sleeve

The McLaren 765LT has some tricks up its sleeve

14:15
Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a wild, rare, open-top luxury machine

Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is a wild, rare, open-top luxury machine

by
The Bacalar is a return to coach building for Bentley

The Bacalar is a return to coach building for Bentley

8:55