2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a more rugged wagon

Mercedes-Benz has given the E-Class All-Terrain wagon a facelift for 2021.
But the biggest news is that the All-Terrain will be sold in the US for the first time.
Updates to the styling include a reshaped grille and front bumper, new LED head- and taillights, and different wheel designs.
The interior has dual 12.3-inch screens as standard, and a new steering wheel has touch-capacitive controls.
The All-Terrain will only be available in All-Terrain guise, which uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild-hybrid setup.
Every All-Terrain comes with air suspension and new Offroad drive modes as standard.
There's a bunch of new driver-assist features on board, including adaptive cruise that reacts to traffic jams up ahead.
Mercedes says the All-Terrain's styling is now closer to that of the brand's SUVs.
Sadly, the All-Terrain is replacing the standard E-Class wagon in the US.
