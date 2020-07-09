2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has an insanely big wing

The GT Black Series will allegedly have over 700 horsepower and a sub-7-minute Nürburgring time.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has been revealed in a new video posted by AMG.

The top dog of the GT lineup has an insane bodykit and a massive rear wing.

Its new front grille seems directly ripped from the GT3 race car.

Rumors point to the Black Series having over 700 horsepower and a sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap time.

AMG's Black Series moniker has only been applied to a handful of track-oriented models in the past.

The interior has bucket seats with a four-point harness and a roll cage.

We'll know more about the AMG GT Black Series when it debuts next week.

