2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe combines style and substance

The "coupeover" strikes back!
This is the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe.
For its latest act, the GLE63 S Coupe follows its Mercedes-AMG siblings and gets an electrified twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
If you like the regular GLE63 S' interior, the Coupe will please you, too.
Real Nappa leather, carbon fiber and other features create a cozy, yet driving-focused place to be.
With its electrified engine, the GLE63 S Coupe has 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque on tap at all times.
When needed, the 48-volt hybrid system can shake things up.
For a few moments, the hybrid system will act as a power generator and create a total of 624 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.
We'll see this guy land at US dealers this coming fall.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe!