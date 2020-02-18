2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe combines style and substance

  • 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe
The "coupeover" strikes back!

This is the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe.

For its latest act, the GLE63 S Coupe follows its Mercedes-AMG siblings and gets an electrified twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

If you like the regular GLE63 S' interior, the Coupe will please you, too.

Real Nappa leather, carbon fiber and other features create a cozy, yet driving-focused place to be.

With its electrified engine, the GLE63 S Coupe has 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque on tap at all times.

When needed, the 48-volt hybrid system can shake things up.

For a few moments, the hybrid system will act as a power generator and create a total of 624 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque.

We'll see this guy land at US dealers this coming fall.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe!

