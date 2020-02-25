2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45: The entry-level pocket-rocket

Your new pocket rocket has arrived.
This is the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA45.
With its debut, the GLA lineup is whole once again; the GLA25 and AMG GLA35 are your other options.
The exterior follows the look of the standard GLA with plenty of extra racy bits, like a wider rear bumper and dual exhaust outlets.
Oh, did I mention there's 382 horsepower on tap? Yeah.
The power comes from a tiny 2.0-liter turbo-four engine with a lot of engineering work to make it all happen.
Inside, Mercedes-AMG continues to kill it with gorgeous materials.
Yes, the wing is standard.
We'll see it hit US dealers in late 2020.
