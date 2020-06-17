2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S: The sedan and wagon stay chiseled

There aren't any powertrain updates to speak of, but that's alright because the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S makes 603 horsepower.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S models are all about sharpening their looks.
Both the sedan and wagon now wear the AMG-specific face.
The bigger grille and larger intakes also help feed more cool air to the V8 lurking beneath the hood.
Out back, the wagon gets redesigned taillight elements to mimic the sedan.
The wagon is still by far the cooler of the two.
The sedan looks a little less subdued than before and more menacing.
It gets new taillights like the wagon, but the shape now extends into the trunk area.
Inside, there's a new steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system receives some AMG-specific updates, too.
Keeping scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 E63 S models!