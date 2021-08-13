2021 McLaren 720S never stops

Even as far as supercars are concerned, the McLaren 720S is quite the tour de force.
If you're going to specialize in one thing, it'd better be damn good.
McLaren builds just one type of vehicle: the two-seat supercar.
So it's no surprise that this high-dollar, high-style 720S is positively impressive, offering immense capability in more ways than you might expect.
The 2021 McLaren 720S is a costly thing, starting at $303,650 including a nearly-criminal $4,650 destination charge, and it only keeps rising from there.
Did you like that Ceramic Grey paint job? Cool, that'll be $9,400. The Performance trim adds $5,840 to the bottom line.
Throw in a half-dozen other expensive options and my tester rings in at $343,190.
At this price point, there's pretty much nothing a person can't buy -- and the 720S' competitive set is rife with household names like Ferrari and Lamborghini.
They are all powerful statements and they are all hoots to drive. If it were my choice, though, I'd go with the McLaren.
Whether we're discussing performance or daily usability, the 720S impresses with every push of the start button.
