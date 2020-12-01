Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

The little Mazda3 punches above its weight with graceful lines and the stunning "soul red" paint.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

While you can get the Mazda3 in sedan form, the hatch is where it's at.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

I mean, just look at that beautiful bulbous butt. I don't even care that it makes the sight lines a little wonky.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 hatchback gets a 2.5-liter I4 producing 186 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but the top trim is offered in a six-speed manual, as God intended.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The black interior is a bit dark, but "greige" or dark red color schemes are also available for those who want a light-colored interior.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

There is just over 20 cubic feet of space in the hatch with the rear seats up.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

That is small for the class. The Honda Civic goes big with 25.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 isn't a quick car, check out the new turbocharged version if you want a go-fast hatch, but it's one you can safely push on public roads without hitting crazy speeds. 

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Mazda3 is, however, more expensive than competition like the Honda Civic or Nissan Sentra. The top-of-the-line tester you see here comes in at $32,065 including $945 for destination.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, it looks 100 times better and is much more engaging to drive. Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mazda3 hatchback.

2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2020 Mazda3
Emme Hall/Roadshow
