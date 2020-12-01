2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

The little Mazda3 punches above its weight with graceful lines and the stunning "soul red" paint.
While you can get the Mazda3 in sedan form, the hatch is where it's at.
I mean, just look at that beautiful bulbous butt. I don't even care that it makes the sight lines a little wonky.
The Mazda3 hatchback gets a 2.5-liter I4 producing 186 hp and 186 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but the top trim is offered in a six-speed manual, as God intended.
The black interior is a bit dark, but "greige" or dark red color schemes are also available for those who want a light-colored interior.
There is just over 20 cubic feet of space in the hatch with the rear seats up.
That is small for the class. The Honda Civic goes big with 25.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats.
The Mazda3 isn't a quick car, check out the new turbocharged version if you want a go-fast hatch, but it's one you can safely push on public roads without hitting crazy speeds.
The Mazda3 is, however, more expensive than competition like the Honda Civic or Nissan Sentra. The top-of-the-line tester you see here comes in at $32,065 including $945 for destination.
However, it looks 100 times better and is much more engaging to drive. Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mazda3 hatchback.
