2021 Mazda Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

1 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition
The 2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition is a handsome and affordable midsize sedan.
2 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
It now packs a potent turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
3 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
The Carbon Edition sits near the top of the Mazda6's trim stack, so comes packed with standard features.
4 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
It also still has one of the best-looking exteriors in the class, despite its age.
5 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
The Mazda6 gets some decent interior tech as well, including wireless Apple CarPlay.
6 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
The Mazda6 offers up Mazda's typical blend of comfort and driver engagement.
7 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
It does tend to want to light up the front tires, though, when driven in a spirited fashion.
8 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
The 2021 Mazda6 is the penultimate year in the US for the model.
9 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
The Carbon Edition retails for $32,950 including destination.
10 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
That power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.
11 of 35 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
