2021 Mazda Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

It's not as new as some of the competition, but good looks and great manners keep it a contender.

Kyle Hyatt
2021-mazda-6-1
2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition

The 2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition is a handsome and affordable midsize sedan.

2021-mazda-6-10
It now packs a potent turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.

2021-mazda-6-12
The Carbon Edition sits near the top of the Mazda6's trim stack, so comes packed with standard features.

2021-mazda-6-13
It also still has one of the best-looking exteriors in the class, despite its age.

2021-mazda-6-14
The Mazda6 gets some decent interior tech as well, including wireless Apple CarPlay.

2021-mazda-6-15
The Mazda6 offers up Mazda's typical blend of comfort and driver engagement.

2021-mazda-6-16
It does tend to want to light up the front tires, though, when driven in a spirited fashion.

2021-mazda-6-17
The 2021 Mazda6 is the penultimate year in the US for the model.

2021-mazda-6-18
The Carbon Edition retails for $32,950 including destination.

2021-mazda-6-19
That power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.  

2021-mazda-6-2
2021-mazda-6-20
2021-mazda-6-21
2021-mazda-6-22
2021-mazda-6-23
2021-mazda-6-24
2021-mazda-6-25
2021-mazda-6-26
2021-mazda-6-28
2021-mazda-6-3
2021-mazda-6-31
2021-mazda-6-32
2021-mazda-6-33
2021-mazda-6-34
2021-mazda-6-36
2021-mazda-6-37
2021-mazda-6-38
2021-mazda-6-39
2021-mazda-6-4
2021-mazda-6-40
2021-mazda-6-5
2021-mazda-6-6
2021-mazda-6-7
2021-mazda-6-8
2021-mazda-6-9
