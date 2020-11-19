2021 Lincoln Nautilus: Same looks, swanky new interior

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus looks almost exactly like the 2020 model.
Up front, there's a new chrome spear on the lower fascia.
The Nautilus' fog lamps were redesigned.
Wrapping up the exterior changes, this luxury SUV's grille texture is different as well.
Chances are, you won't even notice any of this vehicle's exterior changes.
Inside, however, it's a completely different story. The Nautilus' dashboard is much more horizontal, bringing to mind the larger Lincoln Aviator and Navigator.
The overall design looks premium and feels good.
A new 13.2-inch infotainment screen dominates the dashboard and is home to a speedy Sync 4 infotainment system.
Lincoln's signature Perfect Position, 30-way-adjustable front seats are not offered in the 2021 Nautilus. They do, however move in up to 22 different ways, so it's hardly a privation.
For more photos of the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus, keep clicking or scrolling through this gallery.