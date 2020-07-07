The LS also gets a new adaptive high-beam system that first showed up on the RX; it shines LED light on a spinning mirror to paint the road ahead and partially illuminate areas to avoid dazzling oncoming cars or pedestrians.
Its Advanced Drive feature will hold the vehicle in its lane on the highway and keep pace with traffic, while Advanced Park will control the steering, brakes and throttle to slide into a parking space with minimal human input.
Discuss: 2021 Lexus LS doubles down on unique style
