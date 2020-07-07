2021 Lexus LS doubles down on unique style

With new interior options -- and a freaking touchscreen, finally -- Lexus' big-body cruiser gets even better.

Lexus on Tuesday unveiled the facelifted 2021 LS sedan.    

The exterior is close to its forebear, with a few adjustments to the bumpers to enhance its visual stance on the standard model.     

A new paint color called Gin-ei Luster uses a complex painting process that involves aluminum, and it's said to result in a mirror-smooth finish, although that's kind of hard to convey in pictures. 

The LS also gets a new adaptive high-beam system that first showed up on the RX; it shines LED light on a spinning mirror to paint the road ahead and partially illuminate areas to avoid dazzling oncoming cars or pedestrians.    

This system likely won't come to the US, as it didn't on the RX, thanks to our draconian headlight regulations.    

Lexus' driver-assistance systems also get a big boost in the 2021 LS.     

Lexus Teammate is a suite of active and passive aids that combine to take some of the stress out of the daily commute.     

Its Advanced Drive feature will hold the vehicle in its lane on the highway and keep pace with traffic, while Advanced Park will control the steering, brakes and throttle to slide into a parking space with minimal human input.     

This tech is upgradeable through software updates, so Lexus expects its capabilities to expand over time, too.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Lexus LS.

