The big news is a move (finally) to a touchscreen infotainment system.
The 2021 Lexus LS 500 sees a bunch of small updates to an already lovely platform.
The engine promises to be smoother and more responsive.
The optional air suspension is ride-height-adjustable.
There's even a more performance-focused F Sport version.
At the end of the day, the Lexus LS still shows the company flexing its muscle on materials and build quality.
The styling remains largely the same since the 2018 overhaul.
The styling remains crisp and relatively understated.
The F Sport model gets 20-inch staggered wheels and huge alloy brake calipers.
The most exciting change is inside...
That comes in the form of a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a first for the LS platform.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Lexus LS 500.
Discuss: 2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way
