2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a little bit better in almost every way

The big news is a move (finally) to a touchscreen infotainment system.

2021 Lexus LS 500
Lexus

2021 Lexus LS 500

The 2021 Lexus LS 500 sees a bunch of small updates to an already lovely platform.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-006
Lexus

The engine promises to be smoother and more responsive.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-007
Lexus

The optional air suspension is ride-height-adjustable.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-009
Lexus

There's even a more performance-focused F Sport version.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-010
Lexus

At the end of the day, the Lexus LS still shows the company flexing its muscle on materials and build quality.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-011
Lexus

The styling remains largely the same since the 2018 overhaul.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-012
Lexus

The styling remains crisp and relatively understated.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-013
Lexus

The F Sport model gets 20-inch staggered wheels and huge alloy brake calipers.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-014
Lexus

The most exciting change is inside...

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-015
Lexus

That comes in the form of a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a first for the LS platform.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-016
Lexus

Keep going for more pictures of the 2021 Lexus LS 500.

2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-017
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-018
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-019
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-020
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-021
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-f-sport-atomic-silver-022
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-001
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-003
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-004
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-005
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-023
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-024
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-025
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-026
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-500-luxury-027
Lexus
2021-lexus-ls-luxury-500-002
Lexus
