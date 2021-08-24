/>
X

2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is ravishing in red

If you long for clean lines, a gorgeous interior and stunning red paint, the LC 500 is where it's at.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
1 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The gorgeous Lexus LC 500 four-seater is available as a convertible for 2021. 

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
2 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

My tester is coated in what has to be 15 layers of Infrared paint, highlighting a spindle grille and distinct headlamps.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
3 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine pushes out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
4 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

There is plenty of grip coming from the Michelin Pilot Sport ZP tires wrapped around 21-inch forged alloy wheels. 

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
5 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

In Sport Plus mode, the 10-speed automatic transmission is happy to hang out in the high revs all day long, only upshifting when it nearly touches the redline.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
6 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

An optional Torsen limited-slip differential helps this 4,540-pound rear-wheel-drive behemoth rotate around the turns of any mountain road.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
7 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The LC 500 Convertible has an EPA fuel rating of 15 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Despite my heavy right foot I still managed 20.2 mpg during my week of testing.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
8 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

As with most convertibles, the contraption that brings the roof up and down takes up a ton of space, leaving the Lexus with just 3.4 cubic feet of room in the trunk.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
9 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible starts at $101,000, but the tester featured here is a cool $113,320 including $1,075 for destination.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
10 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible photos.

2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
11 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
12 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
13 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
14 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
15 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
16 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
17 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
18 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
19 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
20 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
21 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
22 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
23 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
24 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
25 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible
26 of 26 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

More Galleries

The 2022 BMW CE04 is today's scooter from tomorrow

45 Photos
2022 Ford Bronco hulks out with Eruption Green paint

More Galleries

2022 Ford Bronco hulks out with Eruption Green paint

19 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Z is retro-cool

74 Photos
2021 Toyota Camry TRD: A sporty surprise

More Galleries

2021 Toyota Camry TRD: A sporty surprise

74 Photos