2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible is ravishing in red

If you long for clean lines, a gorgeous interior and stunning red paint, the LC 500 is where it's at.
The gorgeous Lexus LC 500 four-seater is available as a convertible for 2021.
My tester is coated in what has to be 15 layers of Infrared paint, highlighting a spindle grille and distinct headlamps.
A 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine pushes out 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.
There is plenty of grip coming from the Michelin Pilot Sport ZP tires wrapped around 21-inch forged alloy wheels.
In Sport Plus mode, the 10-speed automatic transmission is happy to hang out in the high revs all day long, only upshifting when it nearly touches the redline.
An optional Torsen limited-slip differential helps this 4,540-pound rear-wheel-drive behemoth rotate around the turns of any mountain road.
The LC 500 Convertible has an EPA fuel rating of 15 mpg city, 25 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Despite my heavy right foot I still managed 20.2 mpg during my week of testing.
As with most convertibles, the contraption that brings the roof up and down takes up a ton of space, leaving the Lexus with just 3.4 cubic feet of room in the trunk.
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 convertible starts at $101,000, but the tester featured here is a cool $113,320 including $1,075 for destination.
