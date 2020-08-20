2021 Lexus ES family gains AWD grip, Black Line Special Edition attitude

The 2021 Lexus ES 350 will now come in a new Black Line Special Edition that builds off of the existing F Sport model.
Available in three paint colors, just 1,500 BLSE models will be built.
The Black Line Special Edition trim features blacked-out mirror caps, wheels and a subtle lip spoiler, but no additional go-faster performance parts.
All-wheel drive is also available for the first time in a Lexus ES. Rallycross, anyone?
Yep, you're still stuck with Lexus' cursed Remote Touch infotainment, featuring one of the worst interfaces in the entire industry.
While the ES has long been viewed as a safe, comfortable cars for older drivers, in recent years, Lexus has been attempting to make the model more attractive to younger buyers with keener handling and sharper styling.
All-wheel drive could help the ES prevent more defections to crossover SUVs.
The ES' oversized "spindle grille" is its most controversial design feature.
My, what big... everything you have.
Defaulting to a mostly front-drive bias, the available AWD system can send up to 50% of its torque to the rear wheels when necessary.
