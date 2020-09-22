The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

This three-row SUV offers more features, a range of efficient powertrains and a nicer interior than ever.

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

The Kia Sorento has been overhauled for 2021. 

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

This SUVs interior looks seriously nice in photos.

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

The Sorento's body ain't too bad, either. 

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

The 2021 Kia Sorento will be offered in five different trim levels: LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige.

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

That sure is a pretty blue!

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

Stealing a page from the Kia Telluride's playbook, the Sorento's interior looks great, with interesting materials and plenty of tech. 

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

"Sorento" is spelled out in large, blocky letters on this vehicle's liftgate.

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

An available all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and a locking center differential should make the new Sorento a capable off-roader. 

2021 Kia Sorento
Kia

The 2021 Kia Sorento is slated to go on sale later this year. 

