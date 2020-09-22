The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

This three-row SUV offers more features, a range of efficient powertrains and a nicer interior than ever.
The Kia Sorento has been overhauled for 2021.
This SUVs interior looks seriously nice in photos.
The Sorento's body ain't too bad, either.
The 2021 Kia Sorento will be offered in five different trim levels: LX, S, EX, SX and SX-Prestige.
That sure is a pretty blue!
Stealing a page from the Kia Telluride's playbook, the Sorento's interior looks great, with interesting materials and plenty of tech.
"Sorento" is spelled out in large, blocky letters on this vehicle's liftgate.
An available all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring and a locking center differential should make the new Sorento a capable off-roader.
The 2021 Kia Sorento is slated to go on sale later this year.
