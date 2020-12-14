The 2021 Kia Sorento is pleasant and practical

The 2021 Kia Sorento is a handsome SUV.
This vehicle's interior is mostly nice, aside from a few minor quibbles.
These digital gauges are crisp and easy to read.
The instruments' colors change when you switch between driving modes.
Attractive 20-inch wheels are fitted to this model.
The top engine offered in the 2021 Sorento is a 2.5-liter turbo that delivers 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.
The grill has plenty of interesting textures.
These second-row seats are extremely comfortable.
Fold all the seats down, and there's plenty of cargo room in this SUV.
