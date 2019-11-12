2021 Kia Optima pics revealed in Korean-market K5 guise

  • 2021 Kia Optima K5
With a fastback roofline and a rear windowline distinctively ringed in chrome, the new Optima is a looker.

1

1
of 8

Known as K5 in its home market of Korea, this is expected to be the new 2021 Kia Optima.

2

2
of 8

While Kia has yet to officially confirm where the 2021 Optima will debut, many outlets have reported that it will be revealed at next week's 2019 LA Auto Show.

3

3
of 8

The blacked-out roof and sweeping side windowline definitely imbue the new model with a bit of the "four-door coupe" flair that has become so popular in premium sedans.

4

4
of 8

Hyundai says the new model is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor, and it sits on a longer wheelbase, which should help add a skosh more interior room.

5

5
of 8

No word yet on powertrain options, but if its corporate cousin, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is anything to go by, expect an all four-cylinder engine lineup, both naturally aspirated and turbo.

6

6
of 8

We also expect hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of this new fifth-gen sedan, but we're not so sure about an all-electric model.

7

7
of 8

Kia says the new K5 goes on sale in Korea in December, with world markets to follow shortly. 

We're guessing we'll see it in the US and Canada very soon. Wearing Optima badges, of course.

8

8
of 8
