This popular SUV's freshened styling, additional amenities and enhanced tech should make it more competitive with rivals.
Here it is: The redesigned 2021 Jaguar F-Pace.
There are new materials and tech inside this popular SUV.
In addition to a reworked front end, the fender vents are new and feature the iconic Jaguar "leaper" logo.
A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available.
The new F-Pace's taillights are similar to what comes on the I-Pace EV.
What do you think of this vehicle's interior? Is it swanky or sad?
Obligatory action shot...
Supple leather should give the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace an upscale feel.
All-wheel drive is standard.
For more photos of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, keep clicking through this gallery.
Discuss: Redesigned 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is improved, not merely new
