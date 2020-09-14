Redesigned 2021 Jaguar F-Pace is improved, not merely new

This popular SUV's freshened styling, additional amenities and enhanced tech should make it more competitive with rivals.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace
Here it is: The redesigned 2021 Jaguar F-Pace.

There are new materials and tech inside this popular SUV. 

In addition to a reworked front end, the fender vents are new and feature the iconic Jaguar "leaper" logo.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is available.

The new F-Pace's taillights are similar to what comes on the I-Pace EV.

What do you think of this vehicle's interior? Is it swanky or sad?

Obligatory action shot...

Supple leather should give the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace an upscale feel.

All-wheel drive is standard. 

For more photos of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, keep clicking through this gallery.

