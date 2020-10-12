2021 Hyundai Santa Fe offers stellar looks, handsome interior and killer tech

The new Santa Fe borrows its more aggressive looks from its big brother, the Palisade.
It also takes advantage of Hyundai's new Smartstream engine and its 277 hp output.
That power is routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.
Hyundai will also offer the new Santa Fe as a hybrid and eventually as a plug-in hybrid.
There is plenty of new safety tech onboard for 2021, too.
Hyundai retooled its adaptive cruise system to use the car's GPS.
The automatic forward collision avoidance system now sees cyclists much better.
There is also a new lane-follow assist system.
Inside, things are pretty techy too.
Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are along for the ride, as is a wireless charging pad.