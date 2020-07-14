2021 Hyundai Palisade hits a premium stride with Calligraphy trim

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy is here to lux up the SUV further.
It's an additional trim atop the Limited trim that adds a lot of other niceties.
The 20-inch wheels are exclusive.
The rear also gets an updated LED light signature.
Calligraphy models also rock a new grille treatment.
Inside, it's quite nice.
Quilted leather door panels are the highlight here.
These light-colored seats also look lovely.
The 2021 Palisade lineup hits dealers this month.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Palisade Calligraphy!