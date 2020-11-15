Hyundai's new compact sedan brings its A game.
Hyundai's compact Elantra gets a big makeover for 2021.
No other small sedan offers styling this sharp.
The well-appointed interior is packed with tech.
SEL and Limited models can be had with 17-inch wheels.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
The Elantra is powered by a 2.0-liter I4 and a continuously variable transmission.
There's lots of rear legroom.
The styling is definitely wild.
The 2021 Elantra starts right around $20,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Hyundai's new Elantra.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.