2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades

Hyundai's new compact sedan brings its A game.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
1 of 22
Drew Phillips

Hyundai's compact Elantra gets a big makeover for 2021.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
2 of 22
Drew Phillips

No other small sedan offers styling this sharp.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
3 of 22
Drew Phillips

The well-appointed interior is packed with tech.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
4 of 22
Drew Phillips

SEL and Limited models can be had with 17-inch wheels.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
5 of 22
Drew Phillips

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
6 of 22
Drew Phillips

The Elantra is powered by a 2.0-liter I4 and a continuously variable transmission.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
7 of 22
Drew Phillips

There's lots of rear legroom.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
8 of 22
Drew Phillips

The styling is definitely wild.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
9 of 22
Drew Phillips

The 2021 Elantra starts right around $20,000.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
10 of 22
Drew Phillips

Keep scrolling for more photos of Hyundai's new Elantra.

2021 Hyundai Elantra
11 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
12 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
13 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
14 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
15 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
16 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
17 of 22
Drew Phillips
2021 Hyundai Elantra
18 of 22
David Dewhurst
2021 Hyundai Elantra
19 of 22
David Dewhurst
2021 Hyundai Elantra
20 of 22
David Dewhurst
2021 Hyundai Elantra
21 of 22
David Dewhurst
2021 Hyundai Elantra
22 of 22
David Dewhurst
