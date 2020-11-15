Hyundai's angular new Elantra can exceed 50 miles per gallon.
The new Hyundai Elantra can be had with a hybrid powertrain.
The Elantra Hybrid can return up to 54 miles per gallon combined.
Visually, the two cars are nearly identical.
The Limited model gets this cool digital gauge cluster.
Leather seats come standard with the Limited, while the Hybrid SEL gets cloth.
Overall, the cabin is nicely appointed.
The hybrid drivetrain produces 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
The Limited gets the Elantra's bigger, 10.2-inch touchscreen.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starts right around $24,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this efficient compact.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a nifty, thrifty sedan
