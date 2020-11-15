Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is a nifty, thrifty sedan

Hyundai's angular new Elantra can exceed 50 miles per gallon.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
1 of 36
Drew Phillips

The new Hyundai Elantra can be had with a hybrid powertrain.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
2 of 36
Drew Phillips

The Elantra Hybrid can return up to 54 miles per gallon combined.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
3 of 36
Drew Phillips

Visually, the two cars are nearly identical.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
4 of 36
Drew Phillips

The Limited model gets this cool digital gauge cluster.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
5 of 36
Drew Phillips

Leather seats come standard with the Limited, while the Hybrid SEL gets cloth.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
6 of 36
Drew Phillips

Overall, the cabin is nicely appointed.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
7 of 36
Drew Phillips

The hybrid drivetrain produces 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
8 of 36
Drew Phillips

The Limited gets the Elantra's bigger, 10.2-inch touchscreen.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
9 of 36
Drew Phillips

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid starts right around $24,000.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
10 of 36
Drew Phillips

Keep scrolling for more photos of this efficient compact.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
11 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
12 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
13 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
14 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
15 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
16 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
17 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
18 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
19 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
20 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
21 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
22 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
23 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
24 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
25 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
26 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
27 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
28 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
29 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
30 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
31 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
32 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
33 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
34 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
35 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
36 of 36
Drew Phillips
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
2021 McLaren 765LT is road-legal insanity

2021 McLaren 765LT is road-legal insanity

74 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

21 Photos
BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker's future

17 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

2022 Hyundai Tucson has wacky styling with hidden headlights

48 Photos
2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades

2021 Hyundai Elantra has style and tech in spades

22 Photos
2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo: Falling short of expectations

2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo: Falling short of expectations

58 Photos
Get out of dodge with the 2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept

Get out of dodge with the 2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept

7 Photos