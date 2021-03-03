The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

  • 2021 Honda Ridgeline
Honda updated its Ridgeline for 2021, improving an already great pickup.

Everything ahead of the A-pillar is new, with the taller front end making the Ridgeline look even more truck-like.

Changes at the rear are limited to visible dual exhaust tips.

A new HPD package adds black fender flares, 18-inch gold wheels and some cool graphics.

The interior gets some new trim pieces on the dash, center console and door panels.

An 8-inch touchscreen is standard, and there's finally a physical volume knob.

Every Ridgeline has a 280-hp V6 engine, and all-wheel drive is now standard.

The Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The 2021 Ridgeline starts at $37,665.

Keep scrolling and swiping to see more of the 2021 Honda Ridgeline.

