The 2021 Honda Ridgeline is a truckier-looking pickup

Honda updated its Ridgeline for 2021, improving an already great pickup.
Everything ahead of the A-pillar is new, with the taller front end making the Ridgeline look even more truck-like.
Changes at the rear are limited to visible dual exhaust tips.
A new HPD package adds black fender flares, 18-inch gold wheels and some cool graphics.
The interior gets some new trim pieces on the dash, center console and door panels.
An 8-inch touchscreen is standard, and there's finally a physical volume knob.
Every Ridgeline has a 280-hp V6 engine, and all-wheel drive is now standard.
The Ridgeline can tow up to 5,000 pounds.
The 2021 Ridgeline starts at $37,665.
