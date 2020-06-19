Updated transmission, new Special Edition and small price increase round out the changes.
Here's the 2021 Honda Pilot.
The Pilot gets a new Special Edition trim for 2021.
All Pilots receive a modest $600 price hike.
Dual-zone automatic climate controls are now standard.
The Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V6.
A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.
Discuss: Honda Pilot gets small updates for 2021
