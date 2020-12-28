Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Honda Odyssey: Refreshed and ready to go

The Odyssey proves you don't need a giant crossover to haul the family around in style.

2021 Honda Odyssey
1 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is the refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan.

2021 Honda Odyssey
2 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

If you've got family and gear to haul around, you don't have to get an SUV, a minivan provides the same amount of seating and storage with the benefit of sliding doors and better ride quality.

2021 Honda Odyssey
3 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Even with kids in the third row, the Odyssey can haul 38.6 cubic feet worth of cargo.

2021 Honda Odyssey
4 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow

A 3.5-liter V6 produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Honda Odyssey
5 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Odyssey gets an EPA fuel rating of 19 miles per gallon city, 28 mpg highway and 22 combined. During my week with it I actually beat the official rating, with 24.6 mpg combined.

2021 Honda Odyssey
6 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

New for 2021 is a standard rear seat reminder that can be integrated with CabinWatch so parents can see if they've left a sack of groceries or a kid in the back seat.

2021 Honda Odyssey
7 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

All-wheel drive is not available in the Odyssey.

2021 Honda Odyssey
8 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

There is, however, a snow mode that recalibrates traction control to handle the slick stuff. 

2021 Honda Odyssey
9 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow

While the 2021 Honda Odyssey starts at $32,910 including $1,120 for destination, it can reach the high $40,000s in top Elite trim. 

2021-honda-odyssey-002
10 of 45
Odyssey

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Honda Odyssey.

2021 Honda Odyssey
11 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
12 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
13 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
14 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
15 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
16 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
17 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
18 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
19 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
20 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021-honda-odyssey-122
21 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-127
22 of 45
Odyssey
2021 Honda Odyssey
23 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021-honda-odyssey-043
24 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-024
25 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-028
26 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-009
27 of 45
Odyssey
2021 Honda Odyssey
28 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
29 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
30 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
31 of 45
Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021-honda-odyssey-092
32 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-069
33 of 45
Odyssey
2021 Honda Odyssey
34 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
35 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
36 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021-honda-odyssey-059
37 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-081
38 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-098
39 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-071
40 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-077
41 of 45
Odyssey
2021 Honda Odyssey
42 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021 Honda Odyssey
43 of 45
Craig Cole/Roadshow
2021-honda-odyssey-067
44 of 45
Odyssey
2021-honda-odyssey-097
45 of 45
Odyssey
