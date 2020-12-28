2021 Honda Odyssey: Refreshed and ready to go

The Odyssey proves you don't need a giant crossover to haul the family around in style.
This is the refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey minivan.
If you've got family and gear to haul around, you don't have to get an SUV, a minivan provides the same amount of seating and storage with the benefit of sliding doors and better ride quality.
Even with kids in the third row, the Odyssey can haul 38.6 cubic feet worth of cargo.
A 3.5-liter V6 produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Odyssey gets an EPA fuel rating of 19 miles per gallon city, 28 mpg highway and 22 combined. During my week with it I actually beat the official rating, with 24.6 mpg combined.
New for 2021 is a standard rear seat reminder that can be integrated with CabinWatch so parents can see if they've left a sack of groceries or a kid in the back seat.
All-wheel drive is not available in the Odyssey.
There is, however, a snow mode that recalibrates traction control to handle the slick stuff.
While the 2021 Honda Odyssey starts at $32,910 including $1,120 for destination, it can reach the high $40,000s in top Elite trim.
