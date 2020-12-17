With sharper reflexes and less weight, the Limited Edition Type R is one seriously good Honda Civic.
This is Honda's limited-run Civic Type R, appropriately named the Limited Edition.
Only 600 of these will be sold in the US, all painted Phoenix Yellow.
The Limited Edition is about 50 pounds lighter than a standard Type R.
The interior has less sound-deadening material.
The lightweight BBS wheels save a total of 18 pounds.
A six-speed manual is the only transmission available.
The Type R Limited Edition uses the same 2.0-liter turbo engine as the standard Type R, with 306 horsepower.
This thing's a real beast out on the track.
The 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition costs $44,950 including $955 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this extra-hot Civic Type R.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition can really lay down some hot laps
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.